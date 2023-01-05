the saga of Fate it is one of the most popular works that approach magic with dark overtones. The first series, Fate Stay Night was adapted to anime in 2006, later the installments for video games followed with the saga of Grand Order. One of the last projects were the films of Heaven Feel —a trilogy— that came out in 2017, 2019 and 2020. However, a new adaptation: Fate Strange Fake —Whispers of Dawn— It will arrive in the summer of 2023.

The adaptation of Fate Strange Fake —Whispers of Dawn— will be based on the light novel written by Ryohgo Narita and illustrated by Shidzuki Moriiwhich is still in publication and launched in 2015.

What will it be about?

A new American organization will seek to invoke the Holy Grail with the help of some sorcerers infiltrated in the London Magicians Association. Together they will force a fake war to obtain the Holy Grail. However, things get complicated and they could even draw the attention of the Servant Ruler, who would have to regulate and attest to the event.

The story takes place in Snowfield, California, after the Third Fuyuki War. At first the false servants and masters will be shown, but later we will be able to see a new unfolding of the “real” characters in a strange virtuality.

Source: Aniplex

Fake Servants and Masters:

The protagonism of saber and lancer is usual in each installment, but each servant has its own:

Know: Richard I, Lionhearted

Master: Ayaka Sajyou, hides a mystery unknown even to her

Archer: Gilgamesh

Master: Tiné Chelc, a magician from an original culture

Lancer: Enkidu, the Chains of Heaven, Gilgamesh’s best and only friend

Master: Chimera

Rider: The fourth horseman of the Apocalypse, also known as the plague

Master: Tsubaki Kuruoka, a girl who was involved in the Matou family’s insect magic.

Assassin: A former Hassan-i-Sabbah candidate

Master: Jester Karture

Caster: Alexandre Dumas —author of “The Count of Monte Cristo”

Master: Orlando Reeve

Berserker: Jack the Ripper

Master: Flat Escardos, a student of Lord El-Melloi II

what kind of project is it Fate Strange Fake?

In a very emphatic way, we could say that the new installment of the saga of Fate it keeps rescuing its narrative knots and characters.

The narrative clearly recovers the delivery of fate apocrypha —2016— in which the servant ruler —Jeanne D’arc— appears for the first time and two divisions of servants are created. In fact, here we are also introduced to Jack the Ripper. Also rescued is the leader of the Hassan-i-Sabbah assassin sect who shows up at Fate Stay Night.

Source: Aniplex

It can even be linked to the delivery of Fate Extra Last Encoresince there we are also talking about a space between virtual and real, which serves as a stage for confrontations, with a “regulation” to a certain degree.

Furthermore, connections with Lord El-Melloi II of Fate Zero, Gilgamesh’s Stay Night and Zeroand Enkidu of Grand Order they are characters that unite the narratives. However, it remains to be seen how original this project gets to be.

On the other hand, we also have the reference to Fate Prototype that is immediately anchored to the partner of knowing with his master’s degree. The appearances are almost identical and so are the personalities.

After so much benchmark data, it seems that, in several ways, Fate Strange Fake —Whispers of Dawn— it’s false”.

However, it does not sin to be the first, The other projects in the saga have been subjected to criticism for some time, because it seems that they have only one justification for development, and that would be fanservice.. Although, on the other hand, the animation they deliver is always of quality and keeps the enthusiasm of the fans.

The formula of the saga of Fate

Yes ok Fate It is an amazing project, we must point out that it wears out over time. For example, in this installment the edges of the innocent master are resumed: a little girl who is abused due to the obsession of her parents —this undoubtedly refers to the ambition of the magicians, especially the main families: the Matou, the Tohsaka and the Einzbernat different stages of history.

Secondly, we see the dark servants, whose frivolous personality always falls into the berserker, caster, and assassin class.

We also have, as in each installment, the magicians of important families, and those who, by terrible twists of fate, fall into the war, and even the Servants who are not very aware of what they are doing —or those who are and betray their his master. These events are repeated in each of the Fate, but not always in an original way.

Source: Aniplex

The bonus: Gilgamesh

Of course, almost everyone—me—adores the most self-centered golden power ranger. However, despite the fact that he is given many lancer roles in the different Fate, we always manage to qualify or realize something deeper in his personality. So the appearance of the King of Heroes—or King of Kings—is never a blunder.

In this installment we will see Enkidu and Gilgamesh share more, if we compare them with their appearances in Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia. They will put on an amazing show in their clashes.

Is the essence of the franchise still present in Fate Strange Fake?

Dark and cruel magic is the original essence of mangaThis, together with the construction of each of the characters and their circumstances, are aspects that must be maintained, because ultimately the world of Fate it points to cruelty, ambition and strategy.

Fate Strange Fake maintains the aggressive, calculating and cruel vertebra of the saga.

The team in charge of Fate Strange Fake —Whispers of Dawn—

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Director: Shun Enokido and Takahito Sakazume

Screenplay: Daisuke Ohigashi

Music Composition: Hiroyuki Sawano

Character designer: Yuukei Yamada

Source: Aniplex

Voice cast:

Ayaka Sajyo: Kana Hanazawa.

Saber: Yuuki Ono

Lancer: Yuu Kobayashi

Tiné Chelc: Sumire Morohoshi

Archer: Tomokazu Seki

Assassin: Lynn

Berserker: Kenyuu Horiuchi

Caster: Shouratou Morikubo

To see Fate Strange Fake

You can definitely watch it without needing to watch the entire saga —which is broad—, because it works within a single universe. However, if you have the information from the other installments, it will surely be much more interesting, since you will be able to unite the different characters and their stories. This will give you a more exciting picture.

Fate Strange Fake —Whispers of Dawn— It will arrive in the summer of 2023.

