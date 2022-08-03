TYPE-MOON has released the new trailer for Fate / EXTRA Recordthe same shown during the exhibition Wada Arcoopen in Japan from 21 July to 9 August. Fate / EXTRA Record is a remake of the title launched on PSP in 2010, a cross between visual novel and dungeon crawler.

Unfortunately, this remake does not yet have a launch window or target platforms. The intention of the development team is to release the title on as many platforms as possible. Let’s see below the trailer recently released on the net.

Fate / EXTRA Record – Second Trailer

Source: TYPE-MOON Street DualShockers