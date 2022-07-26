A new trailer for Fate / EXTRA Recordthe remake of Fate / EXTRAwas shown to the public in Japan as part of the Wadarco Exhibitionan exhibition dedicated to the artwork of the You doheld at the Matsuya Ginza in Tokyo these days.

A user shared the footage of the movie on Twitter and shared some of the artwork that has undergone changes from the original game, highlighting the details. Destination platforms and launch date of this remake are not yet known.

Source: Wadarco Exhibition Street Gematsu