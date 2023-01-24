CBS News reported that seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, in northern California, on Monday.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the multiple shooting and said a suspect was in custody.
Half Moon Bay is located approximately 50 kilometers south of San Francisco.
The San Francisco Chronicle, citing the Department of Homeland Security, reported that investigators arrested a 67-year-old man about two hours after the incident.
The newspaper reported that the weapon was found in his car.
It said security officials, who acted on a distress call, found four dead and a fifth victim wounded at the first location in Half Moon Bay, before finding three more dead elsewhere nearby.
In a separate incident, police said Monday that two students were killed and an adult seriously wounded in a “targeted” shooting at a nonprofit education center for at-risk youth in Des Moines, Iowa.
Three suspects, whose identities could not be identified, fled the scene in a car before being detained at a traffic point within 20 minutes of the incident.
The authorities have not established a motive for the shooting.
The California and Iowa incidents occurred as tensions still hung over the city of Monterey Park, in Los Angeles County, following the mass shootings on Saturday that left 11 people dead.
#Fatalities #shootings #California
