Saudi media reported that an accident occurred on the (Al-Batha- Haradh) road between two vehicles, one Saudi and the other Emirati, and resulted in the death of five people.

And the Saudi newspaper “Okaz” stated that the prince of the eastern region, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, directed to follow up the condition of the injured, provide them with all means of health care, and facilitate the procedures for transporting the deceased in the accident that occurred today.

Road security patrols on the (Al-Bathaa – Haradh) road, and the Civil Defense and Red Crescent teams, initiated the collision, as the first vehicle included a family consisting of seven people, while the second vehicle included a family consisting of 12 people. The accident resulted in the death of five people, the injury of eight, and the burning of one of the two vehicles.