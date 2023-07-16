This Saturday, July 15, South Korea mourned the loss of at least 22 people, while another 14 were registered missing, as a result of the torrential rains that have hit various regions of the country in recent days.

On Saturday, July 15, South Korea was ravaged by torrential rains that claimed the lives of at least 22 people, while another 14 were reported missing. Heavy rainfall hit several regions of the country and fearing a dam overflowed, thousands of residents were forced to evacuate.

In the height of the monsoon season and over a period of three days, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, most of the victims, 16 dead and 9 missing, were in North Gyeongsang province, one of the nine provinces that make up South Korea, where large landslides buried homes in mountainous areas. In addition, several missing persons were swept away by the overflow of a river in this region.

Earlier in the day, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted local official rescue services as saying 24 people had been killed. In the hardest-hit areas, “entire houses have been affected,” a rescue worker told Yonhap.

Houses collapsed by a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. AP – Yun Kwanshick

More than 6,400 residents of central Goesan county were ordered to evacuate early on Saturday, July 15, when a nearby dam began to overflow due to torrential rains, submerging nearby low-lying villages, according to the Interior Ministry.

And according to Yonyap, rescue teams were scrambling to reach 19 cars trapped in an underground tunnel in Cheongju, in the central province of North Chungcheong, where the body of a person was found.

People in danger, trapped in their vehicles

The floods hit the area surprisingly quickly, leaving many people without enough time to evacuate. As the water level remains high, it is impossible to accurately determine the number of people trapped in their vehicles, Yonhap reports.

The death toll is expected to continue to rise as authorities continue to assess damage across the country, according to the news agency.

The heavy rainfall has caused the stoppage of all regular train services in the country. However, the national railway company has reported that the KTX high-speed trains are still operational.

In addition, as a precautionary measure, roads and travel lanes in national parks have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding affecting the region.

South Korea’s meteorological authority issued a warning that more rain is expected until Wednesday, stressing that weather conditions still pose a “serious” danger. For his part, the South Korean Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, has requested the help of the Ministry of Defense to intensify the rescue operations.

South Korea is not the only country in Asia facing the devastating consequences of heavy rains. This week, both Japan and China have been particularly hard hit, raising the number of weather-related casualties across the region. These persistent precipitations are part of a global context of exceptionally intense rainfall phenomena in multiple regions, which ignites alerts regarding climate change.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French.