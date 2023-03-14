Two people were killed and nine injured after being run over by a pickup truck Monday in the small town of Amke, Quebec, police said.
Quebec police spokeswoman Helen Saint-Pierre told AFP that a 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene, explaining that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the tragedy.
“Everything indicates that this is an isolated act. There is no more danger in the area, and there is only one suspect,” she added.
The tragedy occurred just after 15:00 (19:00 GMT) in the city center of Amke, which has a population of just over 6,000 and is located in northeastern Quebec City.
The police stated that the two dead, one of whom was in his sixties and the other in his seventies, pointed out that there were three children among the wounded.
“My heart goes out to my fellow countrymen in Quebec,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.
“I am thinking of all those affected as we await more information about today’s tragic events,” he added.
