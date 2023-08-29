“We have always been at the side of patients and the scientific community to make our contribution throughout the patient care process, including the obese patient who suffers from a pathology that is poorly understood in its complexity and its consequences”. These are the words of Patrizio Fatale, general manager of Eticon Italia (part of J&J), on the occasion of the symposium ‘Communicating obesity’ promoted by Johnson & Johnson MedTech as part of the XXXI National Congress of the Italian Society of Surgery for Obesity and metabolic diseases (Sicob), underway at the Mostra d’Oltremare in Naples.

“Together with Sicob – said Fatale – we are developing communication projects aimed at combating the stigma associated with the pathology of obesity, trying to provide useful information to undertake the best possible, safe and effective treatment path also thanks to a multidisciplinary treatment”.

“Training – Fatale underlined – is fundamental for us. We believe it is important to invest both in the training of the surgeon and of the entire multidisciplinary team in order to offer the best possible care to the patient. Together with Sicob we have developed a project aimed precisely at training surgeons and their team for the care of the obese patient”, concluded the general manager.