Home page World

Press Split

British police have arrested a suspect following a fatal violent crime involving three women. © James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

Three women fall victim to deadly violence north of London. The police search intensively for the suspected perpetrator – and find him in a cemetery.

London – Following the fatal violent crime against the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC radio reporter in England, the police have arrested the suspected perpetrator. The 26-year-old was arrested in a cemetery in the north London district of Enfield, police said.

The man is being treated for injuries. According to the police, he did not sustain them during the raid. According to media reports, he was the ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters.

The three women were found seriously injured in Bushey, north of London, on Tuesday evening and died at the scene shortly afterwards. According to the British news agency PA, they were a 61-year-old woman and her daughters, aged 25 and 28. The police assumed it was a targeted attack and were looking for the 26-year-old. dpa