The police investigation into the M. th Steynstraat incident is still in full swing. Extensive forensic investigations are carried out at the crime scene. This research focuses on securing traces. Black screens have been placed around the crime scene.

The police are looking for footage of the incident and are asking people in the area with a surveillance camera, dashcam or video doorbell to share images from yesterday morning. Those images may be important for the investigation. The incident caused a lot of unrest in the neighbourhood.

When the police arrived at the scene of the incident on Friday, a man with a crossbow was standing on a balcony. Shots were fired at bystanders. An arrest team overpowered the man and took him to a hospital with injuries. The police also shot themselves.

A third person was injured in the incident. That is a 33-year-old woman from the municipality of Rijssen. She has been hospitalized. Mayor Arjen Gerritsen spoke of a major impact on the city yesterday.