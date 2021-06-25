Prototype announced that the Nintendo Switch of Fatal Twelve will be available worldwide starting next July 21. The title will be released exclusively digitally on Nintendo eShop, and within it there will be support for the English and Japanese languages. I remind you that the game is already available on both PlayStation 4 and PC.
Source: Prototype Street Gematsu
