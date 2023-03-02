Home page World

A terrible accident occurs in Greece. Two trains collide with each other. At least 38 people are killed. The news ticker.

bad luck: A passenger train collides with a freight train in Greece.

The number of fatalities is increasing: According to the fire department, at least 38 people died.

Minister of Transport resigns: Karamanlis takes responsibility for the errors.

Update from March 2, 5:59 a.m.: After the devastating train accident in Greece, the authorities said they wanted to fully investigate the causes of the collision between the two oncoming trains. This also includes identifying the victims. Many of the bodies were cremated and can only be identified by DNA analysis, writes the German press agency (DPA). The number of victims could therefore continue to rise.

So far, everything indicates that the accident could be attributed to a “tragic human error”. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a speech on Wednesday evening. The same day, Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis announced loudly dpa his resignation. Criticism came from railway workers that the electronic control system on the affected route from Athens to Thessaloniki had not been working for a long time. Therefore, the station masters are responsible for coordinating the trains almost by hand. This is said to have put the passenger train on the same switch as the oncoming freight train.

After the devastating train accident in Greece, investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. © Giannis Papanikos/dpa

At least 38 dead and dozens injured in train crash in Greece

+++ 10:11 p.m.: After the head-on collision of two trains in Greece, the death toll has increased to at least 38 people. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attributed the accident to human error. “Everything indicates that, sadly, the drama happened largely due to tragic human error,” Mitsotakis said in a televised address on Wednesday. Dozens of people were injured in the train accident, and several others were still missing on Wednesday evening.

Train accident in Greece: “The effort to free people continues”

+++ 7:21 p.m.: According to the fire brigade, more victims are to be feared after what is probably the worst train accident in the history of Greece. As of Wednesday afternoon, 36 dead had been recovered and 85 injured had been taken to hospital. The number of victims could still rise because people were suspected to be in the pile of rubble. “The operation to free trapped people continues,” said fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis.

The rescue work is “very difficult,” said Konstantinos Giannakopoulos from the doctors’ union in Larisa on TV channel ERT. Some of the 500 rescue workers tried to get into the crushed wagons with metal scissors. The wrecks lying next to the railway line were lifted with two large cranes. Regional governor Kostas Agorastos said on Skai that the death toll will likely be “very high” in the end.

+++ 5.36 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed his condolences after the train accident in Greece. “It’s terrible news about the train accident in Greece,” wrote Germany’s head of government on Twitter: “We mourn with our Greek friends and think of the victims and their families. We wish you a lot of strength in these difficult hours.”

Train accident in Greece: Transport Minister Karamanlis resigns

+++ 3.45 p.m.: Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis has drawn the conclusions from the train accident that killed at least 36 people and has resigned from his post. The current government took over the Greek railways three and a half years ago in a state that does not fit into the 21st century, Karamanlis said. Since then, everything has been done to improve this situation: “Unfortunately, these efforts were not enough to prevent such an accident. This is very difficult for all of us and for me personally.”

When something so tragic happens, it is not possible to carry on as if nothing had happened. He considers it essential that the citizens can trust the political system: “For this reason, I am resigning from the position of Minister for Infrastructure and Transport.” Karamanlis said he felt obliged to take responsibility for the mistakes of the Greek state and once again expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

+++ 2.15 p.m.: In which Train accident in Greece with at least 36 dead are a report by the state broadcaster ERT 72 people were injured, some seriously, and taken to nearby hospitals. A total of 354 people were involved in the accident: 342 passengers and ten railway employees on the passenger train from Athens to Thessaloniki and two train drivers on the freight train. The identification of the many victims is therefore only possible through a DNA analysis, because the first wagons of the trains burned out.

Train accident in Greece: three days of national mourning ordered

+++ 10.45 a.m.: The Greek government has ordered a three-day national mourning in view of the serious train accident that has so far killed 36 people and injured dozens. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected at the scene of the accident north of the city of Larisa on Wednesday morning.

The railway workers’ union said it was the worst train accident in the country’s history. According to state broadcaster ERT, many more deaths are feared. The first two carriages of the passenger train had been shattered by the impact and then caught fire.

Initial assumptions about the cause of the accident point to human error. According to media reports, the electronic control system did not work on the route – there are said to have been problems with it for a long time. Therefore, the respective station masters were responsible for the correct forwarding of the trains. The passenger train could have been sent from the Larisa train station onto the wrong track – on which the freight train later met it.

Train accident in Greece: The EU Parliament expresses its condolences

+++ 9.50 a.m.: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was shocked by the serious train accident that killed dozens in central Greece. “All of Europe mourns with you,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. Her thoughts are with the people of Greece. The German politician wished the injured a speedy recovery. In Greek, von der Leyen added that the EU was on Greece’s side.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, was also deeply saddened. She sent her condolences to the victims, their families and friends on Twitter and thanked the emergency services and medical staff. EU Council President Charles Michel made a similar statement. He was shocked by the news from Greece.

Trains collide in Greece: cause still unclear

+++ 8.35 a.m.: On site, in addition to rescue and salvage, the cause of the serious head-on collision between the two trains is also increasingly being dealt with. Among other things, it must be clarified how it was possible that the Intercity from Athens to Thessaloniki was traveling on the same tracks as the oncoming freight train. The route was expanded to two lanes.

The railway boss responsible for the section had already been arrested, it said on state television. Other railroad workers and technicians would be questioned. The traffic authority of the nearby city of Larisa has started investigations into the cause of the accident. Many connecting railway lines were closed to train traffic for the time being.

Around 200 passengers, who were not injured or only slightly injured, were taken by bus from the scene of the accident to Thessaloniki, 150 kilometers away. Many of the passengers are said to have been young people, students who were on their way to the University of Thessaloniki after a long weekend due to a public holiday.

Train crash in Greece: death toll increases

Update from Wednesday (March 1st), 6.30 a.m.: In the serious train accident in Greece on Wednesday night, the number of fatalities was corrected upwards: According to the fire department, at least 32 people died. Another 53 people were seriously injured and treated in hospitals.

“The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” said a spokesman for the fire department on state television. “It’s a tragedy,” said a firefighter on state television from the scene of the accident near the city of Larissa. Rescuers used cranes and other heavy equipment to try to lift the derailed wagons to search for survivors and victims, reporters at the scene said.

Disaster in Greece: passenger train collides with freight train

First report from Wednesday (March 1), 5:19 a.m.: Athens – At least 26 people died in a serious train accident in Greece on Wednesday night (March 1). A spokesman for the fire brigade also said on state television that 85 people were injured when a freight train collided with a passenger train, some of them seriously. “The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Even with heavy equipment, ”said the spokesman. According to state television, there were 350 travelers and 20 railway workers on board the trains.

No details were available from official sources about the circumstances of the accident. According to the first information from railway workers, a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train coming from the opposite direction. The first three carriages of the passenger train were smashed, eyewitnesses said. Greek television showed videos from the scene of the accident near Tempi in central Greece. Firefighters and rescue workers tried to find survivors in the rubble. “Most of the injured have head injuries, broken pelvises, arms and legs. Unfortunately, there are numerous people who are still in the rubble,” a member of a rescue team told reporters at the scene.

Greece: Smoke rises as firefighters and rescue workers work after two trains collided near Larissa. © Vaggelis Kousioras/AP +++ dpa picture radio +++

Serious train accident in Greece: at least 26 dead

A survivor said fire broke out on the passenger train after the collision. “There was chaos and a roar from hell,” he added on state television. “We smashed the window panes with our suitcases and groped our way out of our wagon in the dark,” said a young man. The train had started in Athens and headed to the Greek port city of Thessaloniki, other survivors said on TV.

The route, which connects Athens with the northern Greek port of Thessaloniki, has been modernized in recent years. The Greek railways (Hellenic Train) are operated by the Italian state railway Ferroviaria dello Stato Italiano (FS). Railway workers said on the Greek broadcaster Real FM that, despite the modernization, there were significant problems with the electrical coordination of traffic control. (red with dpa/AFP)