A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her 34-year-old, same-sex partner in their home on the Camino de Pataura in Motril.

The older woman turned herself in at the police station and confessed to the crime at 15.00h. Officers went to the scene of the crime and found the dead victim’s body laying in a pool of blood. The area was cordoned off.

The attack, which was thought to have been the consequences of a violent argument, is though to have occurred some time between 14.00h and 15.00h on Tuesday.

The coroner gave permission for the body to be removed around 16.30 so it could be taken to the Instituto de Medicina Legal in Granada for an autopsy.

The couple lived in rented accommodation at number 10 on Path of Pataura, which is a sparsely occupied area next to the old firework factory where cortijo owners pass their weekends.

The self-confessed killer is being held in police holding cells at the National Police building in Motril.

