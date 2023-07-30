ZTwo days after the fatal shots at three people in the Bavarian town of Langweid am Lech, there is still no precise information about the motive of the suspected neighbor. On Friday afternoon, a neighborhood dispute broke out in an apartment building on Schubertstrasse in the town of around 9,000 residents in the Augsburg district. Residents called the police. A patrol drove to the house, but they did not find the man who later became the suspect, said the police spokesman. However, no search was made for him: “There was no indication of the subsequent act of violence”.

The first shots were fired around 7:15 p.m. The suspect is said to have shot a couple in the stairwell or in the hallway of the house. The woman was 49 years old and her husband 52 years old. Shots also hit a 72-year-old woman: she was apparently “shot through her apartment door”.

The man then drove his car to Hochvogelstrasse, which was only 500 meters away. More shots were fired in a house there. The man is said to have fired through an apartment door again. A 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old resident were seriously injured. Both were taken to a hospital, but police said they were not life-threatening. According to the police, there was a connection between the injured couple and the three fatalities: the 44-year-old was the son of the 72-year-old woman who was shot. The suspect then fled in his car. Immediately after the first shots were fired, the police launched a search for him. He was arrested around 7.45 p.m. in the Foret district, but according to the police he did not resist. Officers found two handguns in his car.

First police operation already at the end of 2018

In total, the 64-year-old suspect owned several different weapons and ammunition. As a sports shooter, he had a gun license. This was announced by the police headquarters in Swabia North on Sunday. A spokesman for the FAZ said that he had the right to own and carry weapons. “Owning” includes keeping them within your own four walls, so “leading” allows you to take the weapons outside of your home. Both the alleged perpetrator and the victims are German.

According to the information, the police were informed for the first time about a neighborhood dispute in the house at the end of 2018. Since then, the police have “only been aware of individual incidents in the multi-party building”. It was then determined in different cases, the police citing “squabbles, insulting statements and threatening gestures” as examples. The spokesman said there had been “mutual accusations and complaints”. In addition, the suspect was not reported to the police.

On Saturday, an arrest warrant for murder was issued against the man at the request of the Augsburg public prosecutor’s office, the man is in a correctional facility. The Augsburg criminal police are investigating together with the public prosecutor’s office. In addition to securing evidence, weapons specialists from the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office were also on duty at the crime scenes. Statements on how the shots could hit through the closed door are not yet possible, the evaluation is ongoing, said the police spokesman. Witnesses and residents were looked after by the crisis intervention team and specially trained police officers.