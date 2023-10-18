NAfter the fatal shooting of a camerawoman during a western shoot, a so-called grand jury is supposed to decide on possible charges against Hollywood star Alec Baldwin. “After extensive investigations over the past few months, additional facts have come to light,” said prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis on Tuesday. In their opinion, these would show that Baldwin was “criminally culpable” in the death of camerawoman Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza.

Therefore, citizens of the state of New Mexico, where the incident occurred, should decide whether the actor should be tried, prosecutors said. In certain cases, a grand jury composed of laypeople – also known as an indictment jury – decides whether or not to bring charges against a defendant.

This means that the legal saga surrounding the death of camerawoman Hutchins is entering the next round. Prosecutors temporarily dropped manslaughter charges against Baldwin in April.

Baldwin denies any guilt

Baldwin accidentally shot the 42-year-old camerawoman with a revolver during a filming rehearsal for the low-budget Western “Rust” in October 2021. Director Souza was seriously injured by the same bullet. The Colt had been loaded with a real bullet. How this could have happened is still unclear.

Baldwin has denied any guilt. The 65-year-old claims that he had no way of knowing that there was live ammunition in the Colt. Furthermore, he didn’t pull the trigger.

The actor, known from films such as “The Hunt for Red October” and “The Blonde Temptation” and the series “30 Rock”, was nevertheless charged with negligent homicide in January. In April, however, the public prosecutor’s office said that “new facts had emerged” which “require further investigation and forensic analysis.” The charges will therefore be dropped until further notice, but the investigation will continue.







Weapons master charged with negligent homicide

A central question in the case is whether the fatal shot could have been fired without Baldwin pulling the trigger. According to media reports, the revolver had been modified before it was delivered to the film set in such a way that the risk of an erroneous firing increased.

A report presented in August came to the conclusion that Baldwin – contrary to his assurances – must have pulled the trigger for a shot to be fired. The question is also whether Baldwin, as one of the Western’s producers, tried to drive down production costs. This could have come at the expense of security.

In the case, the gun master on set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has already been charged with negligent homicide. She pleaded not guilty in court.