It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) during the course of 2025 with the announcement accompanied by a trailer that gives us our first taste of the game’s adrenaline-pumping gameplay.

Atari and developers MNSTR Studio have announced Fatal Run 2089 a game that mixes street racing and car fighting against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world and heir of Fatal Run published in the distant 1990 on Atari 2600 and Atari 7800.

Racing through the streets of a post-apocalyptic world

Fatal Run 2089 is in development with the help of theUnrealEngine 5 and is set in a post-apocalyptic fantasy world, in the aftermath of a catastrophe caused by the collision of a comet that flooded the Earth with lethal radiation and ended society as we know it, with the remnants of the population forming fierce warrior factions that roam the wasteland.

In the game we will face 20 levels with sharp turns, branching paths, traps galore and hidden shortcuts. The goal will be to reach the destination by clearing out the other vehicles that will hinder us using weapons of various kinds while avoiding destroying the ARC that we carry, an advanced device that allows us to purify the atmosphere and that represents the salvation of the human race.

What do you think, did this first trailer for Fatal Run 2089 impress you positively? Let us know in the comments below.