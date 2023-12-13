Home page World

A dream vacation turns into a nightmare: A 32-year-old German is killed while on vacation in Costa Rica. The perpetrators are on the run and the investigation is ongoing.

Dominical – A couple from Germany went on a paradisiacal tour of Costa Rica. But the supposed dream vacation ended tragically.

A 32-year-old teacher from Waren near Müritz died in an armed robbery in the town of Dominical on the night of December 1st. According to consistent media reports, his girlfriend survived the fatal attack uninjured.

A tour in a motorhome through Costa Rica comes to a tragic end for the German couple

According to a report by the Picture Two armed men forced the holidaymakers to leave the vehicle and hand over all valuables. When the 32-year-old teacher resisted, the situation escalated and ended with a fatal shot.

A German fell victim to a fatal robbery in Costa Rica. © Kiko Jimenez/IMAGO

The couple from Waren have had their dream travel destination with a motorhome for a month Costa Rica explored until the adventure took a tragic turn. According to the report, the unknown perpetrators fled on foot while the victim's partner took the seriously injured man to the emergency room by car. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man could not be revived. However, this incident is not the first of its kind this year. Already in May a 40-year-old emigrant from Söhrewald near Kassel in Costa Rica killed.

The Foreign Office provides clarity: Can tourists continue to travel to Costa Rica without any problems?

Costa Rica is very popular as a tourist destination due to its political stability and comparatively high standard of living. The Foreign Office Generally considers Costa Rica to be a safe country for travelers. Nevertheless, there are warnings about increased crime due to robberies in certain regions.

The Federal Foreign Office advises greater attention in these Caribbean coastal regions in particular:

Although the overall crime rate in Costa Rica is lower compared to neighboring countries, the office urges vacationers to remain vigilant at all times. Regularly checking travel warnings and advisories before and during your trip is strongly recommended.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation, but is not releasing any details about the circumstances

According to the World The public prosecutor's office in Neubrandenburg has now started an investigation to bring those responsible to justice. The proceedings are currently directed against unknown people on suspicion of robbery with fatal consequences. According to the spokeswoman, in order to protect the relatives, no detailed information is currently being shared. The body of the deceased is transported to Germany. According to the report, the district court in Neubrandenburg has ordered an investigation into the exact circumstances, with an autopsy to be carried out.

According to information from Picture has the newspaper La Republica a statement from Costa Rica's former security minister, Gustavo Mata, released on the incident. Mata emphasized that Costa Rica is known as a “peaceful nation for tourists,” but the tragic incident involving the 32-year-old should serve as a wake-up call. Police presence and prevention measures should be increased, especially in places visited by tourists.

A natural phenomenon recently caused a stir in the country: a volcanic eruption in May ignited columns of smoke three kilometers high. (cg)