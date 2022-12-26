The days of Christmas Eve and Christmas they were painted red in Nuevo León, when road accidents were recorded that left three people dead.

There were also four people injured in those road mishaps.

The first fatal accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday at kilometer 238 of the National Highway, in Santiago, where a driver died after crashing and overturning the Jetta Classic car in which he was traveling.

Unofficially, the victim was identified as Carlos Villarreal, 22, who was left lifeless inside the car.

Along with him was a young woman identified as Melanie, 20, who was assisted by Santiago Civil Protection paramedics.

Presumably the couple was heading from Allende to Santiago, when at kilometer 238 the driver lost control of the car and it was projected towards the central ridge.

There he crashed into a tree, which he detached, and advanced with him on the chest for about 30 meters until he dropped it.

Already out of control, the vehicle flipped several times until it is in its normal position on the ridge.

At 9:00 p.m. on the same Saturday, a bus crashed against some trees at kilometer 214 of the National Highway, at the height of Congregación Calles, in Montemorelos.

Due to the strong impact, the driver of the Transportes Frontera unit died and the three passengers it was carrying were injured.

The deceased manwho was not identified, was thrown through the windshield and was left on the median a few meters from the bus.

The unit was heading from San Luis to Monterrey when the mishap happened.

The tragic streak It continued yesterday at 2:30 a.m., at kilometer 123 of the Free Highway to Reynosa, at the height of the entrance arches to the municipality of General Bravo.

A driver, about 35 years old, was crushed to death inside his Jeep Gladiator truck that crashed into the concrete walls of the arches.

The vehicle hit the structures and then was projected about 30 meters.