No harmful substances were found in the food eaten by the poisoned family

Experts have tested food taken from the home of a family poisoned near Krasnoyarsk, where four children did not survive. As reported by the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia for Krasnoyarsk Krai and the Republic of Khakassia, no harmful substances were found in the food.

Not only the dumplings and chicken meat bought by the family at a local store, the consumption of which was initially named as one of the possible causes of poisoning, were tested, but also other products found in the apartment. These were broth, seasonings, ketchup, head cheese (a sausage product – note from “Lenta.ru”), chicken with potatoes, stewed fish, home-made eggs and drinking water.

The investigation puts forward two main versions

Investigators cite two main versions of what happened. The first is the consumption of products with an unknown substance of general toxic action. The second is poisoning with vapors of insecticidal aerosol.

At the moment, experts do not name exact versions of why the poisoning was so severe. Establishing the final causes and questioning witnesses continues.

Insects were exterminated in the apartment

During the inspection of the residence of the family that suffered from the poisoning, the insecticide dichlorvos “Varan” was found. Its traces were also found in the tests of the victims.

The father of the fatally poisoned children reportedly sprayed insect repellant in the rooms but did not ventilate the apartment sufficiently. It turned out that after the disinfestation, the family left the home for only two hours, after which they all returned home and went to bed.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, the entire family began to feel ill. The children were the worst off. Two of them, a six-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, died in the hospital that same day. Over the next few days, their 11-year-old and 12-year-old sisters passed away. The children’s 34-year-old father and 32-year-old mother, who was nine months pregnant, survived and came to their senses. Doctors were able to save the Russian woman’s pregnancy.

Toxicologist reveals symptoms of dichlorvos poisoning

As noted by toxicologist and candidate of medical sciences Mikhail Kutushov, the symptoms of dichlorvos poisoning are varied and depend on the dose that has entered the body. The main ones are headache, nausea, convulsions, and possible loss of consciousness. At the same time, he emphasized that even a small dose of such a substance is extremely dangerous for a person.

According to Kutyshov, when using dichlorvos, it is necessary to work in special clothing and make sure that during disinfestation the product does not get on food, dishes and other items that are especially used by children. After completing the procedure, all surfaces must be wiped with a damp cloth.