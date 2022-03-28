The presumption of innocence only applies to four-theists, not to “adversaries”.

References to Genaro García Luna are recurrent in AMLO, considering the accusations against him to be sufficient to treat him as a criminal, despite the fact that the former secretary, from his first hearing, declared himself “not guilty” and his trial has not even begun.

The president uses it to insult “neoliberal” governments, especially that of Felipe Calderón, and uses it as a wild card when he slanders journalists.

Like affirming that the illusory “revolution of consciences” has been consummated or that there is no longer any corruption, the president adds to his hopes a very improbable desire for realization: “I am still waiting for Felipe Calderón to explain to us how it was that he gave so much power to García Luna and if he did not realize what he was doing…”.

And safe:

“Yes, I remember that at the beginning, when García Luna began to have influence, he was very famous. Famous journalists burned incense for him, not all of them. He took them to a bunker he had with cameras, and there they went. I think it was Ciro Gómez Leyva, Marín, and they came out of there, and ‘oooh!, aaah!’, to make their chronicles. How I would like to rescue those chronicles now, because they have not apologized either…”.

I don’t remember a story by Ciro about it (or I missed it because I enjoy his intelligent and sharp prose), but I know that I simply never wrote about the blissful “bunker”.

“And it catches my attention, I am surprised, stunned, my teacher Santamaría would say, that there is no talk about this matter, silence, silence (…). Why the silence of the media…?” he expressed.

For López Obrador, the underground installation where the most advanced intelligence system against crime in Latin America operated was just a sad “bunker”.

I met her because I’m a reporter and I didn’t come out exclaiming “oooh!, aaah”, nor did her associates from the now-defunct Center for Investigation and National Security, the Second Section of the Secretariat of National Defense and the Navy, of the now-defunct Federal Police or the one of the capital government (mounted by the Cisen).

I did not make any “chronicle” of any of those incursions but, if I did, there is not the slightest reason to apologize to anyone or for having dealt with García Luna or any other public servant, whatever their legal situation was, before or after.

In 53 years of trade I know several defendants and fewer sentenced: the first of the few interviews conducted in the Altiplano was with Rafael Caro Quintero and I would have loved the same with Osama Bin Laden or Joaquín, El Chapo Guzmán.

I would not even remotely apologize for crediting and honoring my work.

I know that with García Luna the largest seizure of cocaine in history in the whole world (22 and a half tons) was made, to the detriment of the same gang that, according to the indictment, that man was pimping.

The rational thing is to assume the civilized presumption of innocence.

I abhor summary trials, lynchings, and I deplore the treasury’s waste of time and money in “rescuing” a chronicle that I never, ever wrote…