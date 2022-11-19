Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

Two people die in a rocket hit in Poland. What and who is behind it? A media report and a NATO assessment provide insights.

Update from Saturday, November 19, 3:20 p.m.: Tensions between Poland and Russia are growing after the deadly missile strike on Tuesday (November 15). For example, Poland has probably refused entry to the OSCE summit for the delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Rocket impact in Poland: Poland denies Lavrov’s delegation entry to the OSCE summit

The Russian Ministry of Defense described this step in a letter as “unprecedented and provocative”, like the Polish news portal Rzeczpospolita writes. Accordingly, the ministry is appealing to the other OSCE members to support the Russian side in the dispute.

The annual meeting of the 57 foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, of which Poland holds the presidency, is scheduled to take place in Lodz on December 1-2.

Update from Saturday, November 19, 12:10 p.m.: Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński has reiterated that the rocket hit in Poland that killed two people was most likely a rocket from Ukraine. At that point, he could responsibly say that an “unfortunate accident” had occurred, Kamiński told the radio station on Saturday morning (November 19). RMFFM. However, he focused on the attacks from Russia, which are said to have ultimately led to the impact in Poland.

Rocket hit in Poland: Attack by Russia was “first and most obvious thought”

The Interior Minister also spoke of the first moments after the incident became known. “For each of us, the first and most obvious thought was that we were being attacked by Russia. It was a matter of course for every Pole and not only for Poles. We immediately had to arrange several event scenarios in parallel.” At the same time, he defended the government’s measured response after the rocket hit in Poland, which is sometimes accused of delaying a public statement for too long.

Rocket hit in Poland: Trump Jr. calls for a reduction in payments to Ukraine

Update from Saturday 19 November: After at least one missile killed two people in Poland, Donald Trump Jr. calls for cuts in payments to Ukraine. on Twitter wrote the former president’s son “since it was a missile from Ukraine that hit our NATO partner Poland, can we at least stop spending billions to arm them?” In fact, investigations into the missile’s origin are still ongoing. The Republicans around Donald Trump have been calling for less money to be sent to Ukraine for a long time.

Rocket strike in Poland: Poland and Ukraine discuss investigative group

Update from Friday, November 18, 1:10 p.m.: According to information from Warsaw, Poland and Ukraine are currently discussing the appointment of an international investigative group after the deadly rocket hit. This is one of two ways to involve Ukrainian specialists in the investigation at the crash site, the head of the Polish President’s National Security Office, Jacek Siewiera, told the broadcaster TVN24.

Rocket impact in Poland: deliberations on the use of an international investigative group

Ukraine was informed in a letter on Wednesday that the Polish side would allow representatives of the Ukrainian administration to be present at the impact site, Siewiera said. There are two legal ways to actively participate in the investigation. Either Ukraine can submit an international request for legal assistance, or Poland’s Attorney General can set up an international investigative team. “Currently, the Ukrainian side has not requested legal assistance; talks are underway – perhaps they have already been concluded – about an international group,” said Siewiera.

Update from Friday, November 18, 8:30 a.m.: NATO had last new details on the investigation into the rocket impact in the south-eastern Polish town of Przewodow have been announced. Now a media report from Poland is causing a stir. According to the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza There is said to be clear evidence that the bullet came from the arsenal of the Ukrainian army.

Rocket impact in Poland: report reveals explosive details

The report also partly contradicts the information provided by NATO: According to a report in the magazine, the military alliance had Business Insider explained that a technical error prevented the S-300 missile from self-destructing. That is why the rocket hit Polish terrain unchecked. the Gazeta Wyborcza however, reported that the missile exploded in mid-air after missing the target. The debris then hit just behind the Polish-Ukrainian border in the village of Przewodow.

Deadly rocket strike in Poland: Polish authorities are said to have deliberately withheld information

The report of Gazeta Wyborcza according to which Polish authorities are said to have known about this relatively early on and withheld the information. The reason for this was that there was still no assessment by the US government on Tuesday evening. In addition, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj had communicated to Poland that it was definitely a Russian missile. According to the report, Selenskyj is said to have planned to use the ambiguous situation for his strategic goals. However, there is no evidence for this.

The fact that Zelenskyj’s statements also caused uncertainty in Poland also shows that the Polish President, according to the report, held back. He therefore wanted to comment on Tuesday evening that it was a Ukrainian missile, but was slowed down by security authorities.

The security authorities also say that investigations into the deadly rocket impact in Poland are still ongoing. New details will be given in the coming days.

Rocket impact in Poland: NATO has new suspicions

First report from Thursday, November 17, 4:00 p.m.: Warsaw – It is still unclear what and who is actually behind the rocket impact in Poland. The investigation is still ongoing. However, more and more details are becoming known. According to the Polish Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro, fragments of a projectile were found at the crater, which indicate the “S-300” anti-aircraft system. Both the Russian and the Ukrainian army use it. This is reported by fr.de.

the Nato According to a report, it is now a “tragic accident”. Like the magazine Business Insider reported that a technical error was the possible cause. Instead of destroying the anti-aircraft missile in the air by remote control, the missile flew on – and hit Polish terrain.

Rocket impact in Poland: did self-destruction go wrong?

According to Lieutenant Colonel Tanel Lelov, inspector of air defenses of NATO member Estonia, the missile’s destruction is possible: “If the launched missile misses its target or does not hit within a certain period of time, it will self-destruct in the air,” he told the Estonian TV station ERR.

From the Ukraine there is no statement on these details yet. president Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently only revised his assessment that definitely Russia behind the rocket hit in Poland. He referred to reports from the Ukrainian military on Wednesday. The Kremlin, in turn, said Russia had “nothing to do” with the matter. “I do not know what happened. We don’t know for sure. The whole world doesn’t know,” said the head of state on Thursday. Nevertheless, Ukrainian experts are now to examine the crater. They are part of an international investigation to further investigate the incident.

For its part, the Russian government reacted with accusations against the West. “We understand that our enemies are looking for an excuse to increase pressure and follow the path of escalation,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state news agency mug. Attempts are currently being made in an “absurd and obstinate” way to blame Russia.

Two people were killed in a rocket attack in the south-eastern Polish town of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday. (do with dpa/AFP)