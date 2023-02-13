There are some images that are able to speak for themselves. Like those published by the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue department that portray a very particular intervention with an illustrious victim, a Ferrari Rome. The Fire Brigade have in fact disseminated through their communication channels the photos depicting the Prancing Horse sports car, destroyed after falling into the shaft of a vehicle lift. Precisely because of a malfunction of the lift, in fact, the supercar example of the Maranello car manufacturer fell for a few metres, suffering extensive damage to the bodywork but not only since the impact was violent, also causing breakage of the roof and probably undermining the integrity of the frame.

The incident occurred inside a dealership, with firefighters having to work for four hours to resolve the situation and secure the area and the vehicle. Check out the Ferrari Rome, stuck as can be seen from the photos, it was not an easy job for the Fire Brigade who had to use a mobile crane with a boom capable of lifting up to 22 tons, without first having cut off the electricity in the whole building to avoid fires due to fuel spillage after impact. Now the ball passes to the insurance companies who will have to ascertain the exact dynamics of the event and possibly evaluate the compensation for the poor Ferrari Roma.