The 46-year-old lay on the ground and died as a result of severe head injuries. The accused was a 21-year-old who denied the crime in court. The verdict has now been decided.

Bremen – In the trial for a fatal jump onto another person’s head, a 21-year-old was sentenced to ten years in prison for manslaughter at the Bremen Regional Court. “You are responsible for the death of a person,” the presiding judge said to the defendant.

The chamber therefore has no doubts that the man is the perpetrator. It based its decision primarily on chat histories, monitored telephone calls and the statements of witnesses. It is certain that the young man told some people about the crime because they knew details that they could only learn from the defendant. The verdict is not yet final, and an appeal is possible.

Jump with full force on the head

According to the court, the accused, his friends and the 46-year-old who was later killed were in a bar and were drinking together at times. The young man wanted to celebrate his 21st birthday that evening and drank alcohol and smoked weed. Late in the evening, the young man, his friends and the 46-year-old met again at another location near a table tennis table. An argument is said to have broken out and the 46-year-old fell to the ground. The court is convinced that the accused then jumped with full force onto the man’s head, and the man died from his serious injuries.

The German, who was convicted of attempted manslaughter years ago, denied the crime in court, and his defense attorney requested an acquittal. dpa