A tragic accident occurred in Turkey. A man was shot by his own dog while hunting.

Munich/Samsun – A man goes hunting with his friends and dies from a shot. The circumstances couldn’t be more curious. The death is said to be neither a missed shot by his colleagues nor premeditated murder. His own dog fired a loaded gun with a fatal movement and shot its owner. The man has now been buried and the investigation is still ongoing.

Fatal hunting accident in Turkey: dog shoots hunter

32-year-old Özgür G. set off with his four friends to the mountains of Kizlan near Alcam, which is in northern Turkey near the Black Sea. There the men went hunting. When they wanted to change the hunting location, the accident happened, like the Turkish medium YeniSafak.com reported.

A friend of Özgür G. bent down to lift the victim’s dog into the trunk of the car. The dog’s paw touched the trigger of the loaded gun that was slung over his friend’s shoulder. A shot was fired through the dog’s paw and hit the dog’s owner Özgür G. He was standing next to his friend, so the bullet hit the man’s neck.

Fatal hunting accident in Turkey – man in custody released

Any help came too late for the man. He is believed to have died at the scene of the accident. Particularly tragic, the man got loud turkiyegazetesi.com just a few days ago father. The friend who lifted the dog into the trunk was initially taken into custody by police but then released. Investigations into the bizarre death are ongoing.

Particularly tragic, the man got loud turkiyegazetesi.com just a few days ago father. The friend who lifted the dog into the trunk was initially taken into custody by police but then released. Investigations into the bizarre death are ongoing.