The dramatic trail of blood that continues to constantly plague the Italian roads during this hot summer season continues unabated. The latest, fatal accident road accident occurred a few hours ago: a dramatic crash occurred on the Salerno-Reggio Calabria highway, at the Sala Consilina junction. The toll was tragic: a 7-year-old girl, originally from Messina, died, and 5 people were injured, including her little brother and parents.

A dramatic road accident occurred this morning, Friday 23 August, on the motorway Salerno-Reggio Calabria. A terrible crash occurred near the municipality of Consilina Hall, in the province of Salerno, almost on the border with Basilicata.

According to the first reconstructions carried out by the police officers Highway Patrolwho promptly arrived at the scene of the accident, the car in which the Sicilian family was traveling was traveling in the northbound lane of the A2 Autostrada del Mediterraneo, better known as Salerno-Reggio Calabria. Suddenly, however, for reasons still being investigated, the car collided with another car coming from the opposite lane. A couple of Calabrian origins were traveling on board and were injured in the violent impact.

Unfortunately the accident, which occurred shortly before the Sala Consilina junction, is cost the life of a 7-year-old girl. Another 5 were injured.

In the tragic accident that occurred on the Salerno-Reggio Calabria, a 7-year-old girl unfortunately died. The little girl was immediately transported to the nearby hospital in Polla, but her conditions were extremely serious and the paramedics were unable to save her life. The other 5 people injured in the impact were all admitted to the same hospital.

In addition to the Sala Consilina Highway Patrol officers, the Anas technical staff, the 118 ambulances and the Sala Consilina firefighters intervened at the scene of the accident and had to proceed with the extraction of the injured from the wreckage.

Investigations are underway by law enforcement officers who will have to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident. Following the crash, there were severe slowdowns in road traffic.