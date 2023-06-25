A heart attack cost Cedric Roussel his life. The former Belgian striker, who played for Brescia in Serie B for a few months, passed away yesterday afternoon at the age of 45. According to local press reports, he was suddenly taken ill while he was relaxing on a market terrace in the city of Mons, in Wallonia, 70 kilometers from the capital Brussels. Help was useless. The news shocked the football world. “We mourn the passing of our legend”, the message published by Msgr.

Born in 1978 in Mons, Roussel was considered one of the most promising Belgian strikers of his generation. Early in his career he played in the Premier League with Coventry City and in the English second division with Wolverhampton. Then he returned home and wrote pages of history with his Mons, winning the title of top scorer in the Pro League (Belgian top flight) with 22 goals (2002/03 season). He arrived at Brescia in January 2007, amidst the expectations of the square, but he failed to establish himself. In those six months he played only three Serie B matches (against Bari, Treviso and Rimini) under the orders of Mario Somma and Serse Cosmi, soon ending up on the sidelines of the team (in which there was, among others, a young Marek Hamsik). In his career Roussel toured a lot, also playing in Russia (Rubin Kazan) and Cyprus (Aek Larnaca). For him also a handful of appearances for the senior national team of Belgium. After giving up playing football, he became a real estate agent.