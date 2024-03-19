













Fatal Fury returns from oblivion with City of Wolves that will be released in 2025 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









SNK announced that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolvesthe long-awaited new installment of the series Fatal Furywill be released in early 2025. Unfortunately, the company did not reveal on which platforms but at least shared two trailers.

The first, which is more of a general nature, is to reinforce the announcement of the publication of this fighting game. As for the second, it is to reveal some of the playable characters in this title.

In addition to the above, SNK revealed that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be present in playable form at EVO Japan 2024. This fighting video game tournament will be from April 27 to 29.

We recommend: Fatal Fury returns after 24 years and shows a shocking advance.

This will be at Ariake GYM-EX in the city of Tokyo, Japan. So from this important competition more details of this new installment of the series could appear. Many have eagerly awaited the arrival of another video game in the saga.

Fountain: SNK.

The characters confirmed so far for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves They are Rock Howard, Terry Bogard, Hotaru Futaba, Tizoc and Preecha.

The first four are veterans of the series and the newcomer is the last. In her case, her style is very reminiscent of Joe Higashi, so she could be her disciple.

Although Joe does not appear in a previous video, his voice could be heard, as well as those of Hokutomaru, Mai Shiranui, B. Jenet, Kevin Rian and Billy Kane.

And the same can be said for Gato, Kain R. Heinlein and Geese Howard, so there are suspicions that they will still appear in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

Fountain: SNK.

SNK also revealed the voice actors and actresses in English and Japanese for the confirmed fighters and they are as follows:

Rock Howard (Griffin Puatu, English; Yuma Uchida, Japanese)

Terry Bogard (Michael Schneider, English; Takashi Kondo, Japanese)

Hotaru Futaba (Suzie Yeung, English; Manaka Iwami, Japanese)

Tizoc (Jalen K. Cassell, English; Hikaru Hanada, Japanese)

Preecha (Mia Paige, English; Chika Anzai, Japanese).

Apart from Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)