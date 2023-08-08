













Fatal Fury returns after 24 years and shows an impressive advance | EarthGamer









This is nothing less than Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and the video allows you to appreciate its general appearance. graphically reminiscent of The King of Fighters XV but the characters have a little different style.

The appearance of the fighters Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves It is somewhat reminiscent of a manga with thicker black outlines and a shading effect that gives it its own personality.

We recommend: The King of Fighters XIII already has a return date with next gen and improved online play.

While the preview only shows two fighters, Rock Howard and Terry Bogard, the voices and battle techniques of others can be heard in the video. It is likely that SNK is advancing the initial cast of characters for this highly anticipated video game.

Fountain: SNK.

At the beginning of the video Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Howard can be heard uttering the Raging Storm. Then follow the voices of Hokutomaru, Mai Shiranui, B. Jenet, Kevin Rian, Billy Kane, Marco Rodríguez, Hotaru, Gato, Tizoc, Kain R. Heinlein and Terry Bogard finishes off.

At the end, the voice of the fearsome Geese Howard seems to be heard. Obviously, all these fighters have yet to be seen in action. Some of them could change their appearance.

What do we know about the Fatal Fury trailer?

Although Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves It has an official title and a trailer, there are many things that are a mystery. For starters, SNK once again omitted which platforms it will be available on. He also did not reveal when it will go on sale.

Fountain: SNK.

It is likely that it is still in development and cannot give a precise date, which suggests that it is a release for 2024 or 2025. What if it is likely that it will have a beta to fine-tune its online game.

Apart from Fatal Fury We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 31 times, 11 visits today)