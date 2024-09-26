SNK announced that in FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves Two very special guests will arrive in the form of DLC. These are two icons of STREET FIGHTERthat is to say Ken And Chun Liwhich will be released respectively during summer 2025 and during winter 2025 thanks to the Season Pass 1.

The planned additional contents are:

DLC Character #1: ??? (summer 2025)

(summer 2025) DLC Character #2: Ken (summer 2025)

(summer 2025) DLC Character #3: ??? (autumn 2025)

(autumn 2025) DLC Character #4: Chun-Li (winter 2025)

(winter 2025) DLC Character #5: ??? (early 2026)

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with a short teaser trailer for Ken and Chun-Li, enjoy!

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – Teaser DLC

Source: SNK away Gematsu