SNK announced that FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves will arrive in early months of 2025 on platforms yet to be defined. The fighting game will be playable at theEVO Japan 2024which will take place from 27 to 29 April at theAriake GYM-EX in Tokyo, Japan.

For the occasion, two new trailers for the game are published. The first is a trailer announcing the launch window, while the other introduces the first characters confirmed for the roster: Rock Howard (voiced by Griffin Puatu in English and Yuma Uchida in Japanese), Terry Bogard (Michael Schneider in English, Takashi Kondo in Japanese), Hotaru Futaba (Suzie Yeung in English, Manaka Iwami in Japanese), Griffon Mask / Tizoc (Jalen K. Cassell in English, Hikaru Hanada in Japanese) and finally Preecha (Mia Paige in English, Chika Anzai in Japanese). Let's see them below.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – Announcement Trailer

Character trailer #1 with English voice actors

Character trailer #1 with Japanese voice actors

Source: SNK Street Gematsu