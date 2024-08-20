SNK Corporation he revealed that Never Shiranui will be among the playable characters of FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. coming in 2025. Voiced in English by Rebecca Rose and in Japanese from Love Koshimizuthe busty kunoichi will decide to go to South Town after receiving some important information from the monk Sokaku Mochizuki.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Never Shiranuiwishing you as always a good viewing!

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – Mai Shiranui

Source: SNK Corporation