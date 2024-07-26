SNK announced that Billy Kane will be among the playable characters of FATAL FURY: City of the Wolvescoming in early 2025. The character will be voiced in English by Chris Sharpes And in Japanese by Masaki Masaki. After the disappearance of GeeseBilly took the reins of the Howard Connection and tries to lead the crime syndicate into a new era. His hatred towards Terry Bogard It is unprecedented, given that the man is responsible for the death of his master.

We leave you now with the trailer dedicated to Billy Kanewishing you as always a good viewing!

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – Billy Kane

Source: SNK Street Gematsu