SNK has released a new trailer online for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves dedicated to the character of Rock Howard.

Rock Howard (voiced by Griffin Puatu in English, Yuma Uchida in Japanese)

Son of Geese Howard grown by Terry Bogard, Rock is a character with mixed emotions and internal conflicts. Despite having lived a new life with Terry, one day Rock finds himself facing an enemy who claims to know about his past, in particular his birth mother and the fact that she is still alive. Armed with this new information, the young man decides to find his own path in life and fight to reach his goal.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves will come out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store in the early 2025.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – Rock Howard trailer

Source: SNK Street Gematsu