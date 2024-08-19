SNK has released a new character trailer for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves dedicated this time to the character of Preecha.

Preecha (voiced by Mia Paige in English, Chika Anzai in Japanese)

A scientist who studies the wonders and miracles of a fascinating principle known as ki (spiritual energy). She also happens to be the student of Joe Higashi, the acclaimed Muay Thai champion. While her talent in the martial arts cannot be denied, it is not as if she is just fighting to win. In fact, Preecha fights for academics, not for recognition. She hates pain, but is willing to endure it, as long as it helps her research into unique and baffling fighting styles.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves will come out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store in the early 2025.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – Preecha trailer

Source: SNK away Gematsu