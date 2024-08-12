SNK has released a new character trailer for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves dedicated this time to the character of Hotaru Futaba.

Hotaru Futaba (Suzie Yeung’s voice in English, Manaka Iwami in Japanese)

A young girl who searches far and wide for her older brother, who disappeared when her mother died. As luck would have it, one day she stumbles upon someone who looks a lot like him, even though he denies knowing it. But that was the past, this is the present, and Hotaru has not given up yet: determined to fight the mysterious stranger again and to communicate her true feelings, she sets out once again into the unknown.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves will come out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store in the early 2025.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – Hotaru Futaba trailer

Source: SNK away Gematsu