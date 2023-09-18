SNK’s Yasuyuki Oda revealed some details interesting about Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and about the company’s future plans, including the possibility of a return of the series Art of Fighting and The Last Blade, in an interview granted to the newspaper 4gamer.net.

SNK in great shape

Will the seventh chapter start from the end of the sixth?

Meanwhile, Oda talked about the game’s logo, that is, what the presence of the seven scratches means. Simply that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the seventh chapter from the Fatal Fury series. In reality, counting all the games released, including spin-offs and non-canonical titles, we arrive at higher numbers. Let’s see the entire series, with the main episodes indicated:

Fatal Fury: King of Fighters (1991) (First chapter)

Fatal Fury 2 (1992) (Second chapter)

Fatal Fury Special (1993)

Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory (1995) (Third chapter)

Real Bout Fatal Fury (1995) (Fourth chapter)

Real Bout Fatal Fury Special (1997)

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers (1998) (Chapter Five)

Real Bout Garou Densetsu Special: Dominated Mind (1998)

Fatal Fury: Wild Ambition (1999)

Fatal Fury: First Contact (1999)

Garou or Fatal Fury 6: Mark of the Wolves (1999) (Sixth chapter)

Fatal Fury 7: City of the Wolves (not yet announced) (seventh chapter)

For those wondering, Garou is the Japanese title of the series, also used in our area for Fatal Fury 6 (which many know as Garou: Mark of the Wolves).

Other interesting information revealed by Oda about the game talks about the use of Rollback netcode for multiplayer and the fact that SNK has taken into consideration a simplified control system similar to Street Fighter 6.

Not much is said specifically about the new Art of Fighting and The Last Blade, other than that the company is evaluating the possibility of creating sequels. Consider that the Art of Fighting series stops at the third chapter, Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior, released in 1996, while the other stops at The Last Blade 2, released in 1998.