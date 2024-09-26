In the middle of the Tokyo Game Show A new trailer was revealed for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves ek which is dedicated to the addition of a couple of guests for this SNK game and they are Ken and Chun Li from Street Fighter 6.

Through this advancement for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves We can see the arrival of Ken and Chun Li in their Street Fighter 6 versions, the bad thing is that no kind of gameplay of both fighters was revealed.

What SNK did remind us is that we can now pre-order the game, which will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

They also remind us that the base game will feature a total of 17 characters, which are the classics we already know and some new ones. Both Ken and Chun-Li will be released as DLC in the summer and winter of 2025 respectively. Also, 2 more fighters will arrive in the same year and at the beginning of 2026 we will have another one.

The confirmed price for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is $59.99.

When is Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves coming out?

If you book Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will get a classic Terry Bogard outfit and 3-day early access starting April 21.

In addition, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will officially go on sale starting April 24 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

It’s worth noting that we haven’t had a new game in the series for 25 years and this one will mark its long-awaited return since Garou: Mark of the Wolves came out way back in 1999.

Keep an eye out for the new combat system called REV System, which promises to recharge emotions, creating a truly robust fighting game.

Excited for this release?