Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves presents Rock Howard with a trailer

New Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Trailer Introduces Rock Howardson of Geese Howard and student of Terry Bogard: a notable double lineage for this young fighter, who we will find in the roster of the next fighting game developed by SNK.

Rock Howard’s Move Repertoire highlights the character’s origins, mixing some of the most famous maneuvers of his mentor, Terry, and the innate power of the original Fatal Fury villain, Geese.

As you can see in the trailer, this fighter is able to move quickly from one part of the screen to another, but at the same time can land absolutely devastating blowschaining movements so as to leave his opponents no escape.

“Born to Geese Howard and raised by Terry BogardRock is a man of mixed emotions and full of internal conflicts,” reads the official character description written by SNK.

“Despite having lived a new life with Terry, one day Rock finds himself facing an enemy who claims to know his past, in particular his natural mother and the fact that she’s still alive.”

“Armed with this new information, the troubled young man decides to find his own path in life and fight to get there.”