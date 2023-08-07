SN extension announced that the new Fatal Fury announced in August last year will be officially called FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. In conjunction with the announcement a new trailer was shown showing us Rock Howard And Terry Bogard in action, anticipating the presence of some other characters such as Mai, B. Jenet, Billy, Marco and others.

No launch date and target platforms have been announced yet, but according to the trailer the game is “Furiously developing”. Let’s see it below.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – Teaser trailer

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu