Fatal Fury: City of Wolves and the official name of the new chapter of the famous SNK fighting game series: the announcement came with teasers and images unpublished of the game, while the reference platforms have not yet been disclosed.

Announced at EVO 2022, the new Fatal Fury will use one graphic style very similar to the one seen in the last few episodes of The King of Fighters, according to the screenshots that you can see below.

In the gallery we can distinguish already several personages that we will find in the roster of City of Wolves, including Rock Howard, Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui, B. Jenet, Billy, Marco and others.