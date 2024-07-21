Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Will See the Return of Kevin Rianannounced by SNK with trailer and images: the character, who made his debut in Mark of the Wolves way back in 1999, will once again be characterized by a violent and disruptive fighting style.
Very similarly to the Ikari Warriors, in fact, Kevin can literally light up his shots and inflict massive damage on your opponent through absolutely devastating combinations of punches, kicks and flying maneuvers.
It is no coincidence that the character is a SWAT officer, who we find particularly motivated in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves given that is investigating the mysterious Freemana man who appears to have killed his best friend in cold blood.
A long-awaited return
Due out in early 2025, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves certainly stands as a long-awaited return for one of the most famous series by SNK: a historic fighting game, which first marked the beginning of the long rivalry with the Street Fighter saga.
As you may know, a few days ago we tried Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and we were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the game, featuring a seemingly very solid and multifaceted combat system, with an emphasis on defense, and a better technical department than we expected.
In short, everything suggests that City of the Wolves could to relaunch the Fatal Fury franchise in a major wayin a very similar way to what SNK has already done with Samurai Shodown and clearly with The King of Fighters, which remains the flagship brand of the Japanese company.
