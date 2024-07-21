Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Will See the Return of Kevin Rianannounced by SNK with trailer and images: the character, who made his debut in Mark of the Wolves way back in 1999, will once again be characterized by a violent and disruptive fighting style.

Very similarly to the Ikari Warriors, in fact, Kevin can literally light up his shots and inflict massive damage on your opponent through absolutely devastating combinations of punches, kicks and flying maneuvers.

It is no coincidence that the character is a SWAT officer, who we find particularly motivated in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves given that is investigating the mysterious Freemana man who appears to have killed his best friend in cold blood.