Fatal Furythe next installment of the popular SNK fighting game series, has been shown with a new teaser trailers which confirms the presence in the game of Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard and Joe Higashithat is the original trio of the saga.

Announced last August at EVO 2022, Fatal Fury does not currently have one yet exit date nor reference platforms, although the latest episode of The King of Fighters suggests the possible landing on PC, PS5 and PS4: we’ll see.

As for the short video published today, it is simply the presentation of theartwork which you can also find below, and which depicts the Bogard brothers and their friend Joe Higashi with the new, truly captivating style of the new chapter.

Fatal Fury, the artwork with Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard and Joe Higashi

“Leave this place, wolf,” reads a narrator at the end of the teaser, referring to the original Japanese title of the franchise, Garou Densetsu. “Your broken fangs will be no help in the dark times that are coming.”

Among the few things we know about the game, the clarification that Fatal Fury will be an important game for SNK stands out, with a focus on the single player and Terry Bogard, so we imagine a serious relaunch project for the brand.