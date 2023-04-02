The former minister of the Bolsonaro government criticized the new fiscal framework formulated by the government’s economic team

Former Minister of the Civil House and Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) through a Publication on Twitter this Sunday morning (April 2, 2023), he criticized the new fiscal rule that will replace the spending cap, presented by the government on March 30.

The proposal needs to be approved by Congress, but according to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, the text is not yet ready and will only reach the Legislature after Easter.

Nogueira claims that “a framework based on increased revenues, which does not provide for expenditure cuts, that is, an inflationary framework, is not a fiscal framework”.

“Let’s treat things for what they are: it’s the fatal framework”completed.

Former Minister Ciro Nogueira said in an interview with the newspaper Brazilian mailpublished this Sunday (April 2), that President Lula “not updated” It is “Shouldn’t have come back” to the Presidency.

According to the senator, “Lula doesn’t have the knowledge of today, he hasn’t kept up to date. He’s a man who shouldn’t have come back. He was a great president in his time, but now he will be melancholic that he will not be able to fulfill what he promised”.