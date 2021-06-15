Fatal Frame has been away from consoles for a long time, as they haven’t released a new game since 2014, when the Wii U premiere Maiden of Black Water.

This exclusive of Nintendo received various criticisms from fans, who even assured that it fell below previous installments.

During the presentation of the Japanese company in the framework of E3 2021, Fatal Frame made his long-awaited return, albeit with a port from Maiden of Black Water that will come to Switch and new generation consoles including Xbox and PlayStation.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of this horror IP, Tecmo Koei will launch the fifth installment of the saga on the hybrid console of Nintendo, although this time with a version that will include several extras.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water It will come with new photography modes and even costumes for the main characters, although that is not the most promising.

Apparently, it could take advantage of the device’s features to emulate the camera obscura, although we still don’t know how.

Shortly after Nintendo confirmed the arrival at Switch, Tecmo Koei confirmed that it will be available on other consoles, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S And till Pc.

At the moment they did not mention a specific departure date, but they assured that it will be available during the remainder of 2021.

Although we would have liked to see a new installment of Fatal Frame, relive the story of Yuri Kozukata does not sound so bad, especially for those who could not play Maiden of Blackwater at the time.

At last you will be scared again by their ghosts.

Is this a sign that they plan to revive the saga of ghosts that scared us so much on PlayStation and Xbox? We hope so.

