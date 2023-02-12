Fatal Framethe survival horror series known in the West by the title of Project Zeromay come back with a new chapter where users show a clear interest in this regard: the producer by the remaster of Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, Yutaka Fukaya.

As you know, in recent days we have tried Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse and in closing the article we have hoped that the franchise will soon be able to offer something newalthough that also depends on how this latest re-edition goes.

When asked about it, Fukaya said: “Of course I can’t make any promises, but if with the release of Mask of the Lunar Eclipse we find that many users are waiting for a new episode of the serieswe could maybe accommodate them.”

“We hope that everyone will have the opportunity to try the remaster and thus be able to join the group of fans of the Fatal Frame series”, added the Japanese producer, giving us an appointment for March 9 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.