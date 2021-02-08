A flight instructor (66) and his pupil (23) both died yesterday when their light aircraft crashed in Toledo.

The accident occurred around midday on farmland next to the Cotton airdrome, both of which lie within the municipality of Toledo.

For reasons unknown the aircraft dived into the ground causing the instant death of both people onboard. The fire service had to cut the bodies from the wreckage.

This aerodrome, with a 430-meter long runway, has a lot of activity over the weekend from flying enthusiasts, especially those taking flying lessons.

Civil Aviation experts are in charge of the investigation with the help of the National Police.

(News: Toledo, Community of Madrid)