Fatal fight between Inter ultras, the hypothesis of a set-up by Beretta

“What’s this about you guys trying to kill me?” These would be the words that Andrea Beretta, leader of the Inter fans, he allegedly said as soon as he got into his car, in front of a boxing gym in Cernusco sul Naviglio, in the Milan area, Antonio Belloccoheir to the ‘ndrangheta clan of the same name, who entered the management of the North Curve almost two years ago and was killed two days ago by stabbings by Beretta, who was slightly injured by a gunshot. This was reported by Ansa. As emerged from the investigations of the Carabinieri of the Investigative Unit, coordinated by the Milan PMs Paolo Storari and Sara OmbraBeretta, 49 years old, who had taken the place of Vittorio Boiocchi, killed in October 2022, at the top of the curve, was aware of the fact that the Bellocco clan wanted to eliminate him.

“Yes, we’ll kill you and your whole family.”

According to the statements made to the prosecutors two days ago, the ultra leader is said to have said that inside the car of the ‘ndrangheta exponent, after his first words, Bellocco answered him “yes we’ll kill you and your whole family” and he replied: “son of a b…., I’m not afraid of you”. He allegedly pulled out his gun and the fight began that led to the wounding of Beretta, disarmed, according to his version, by his former friend and rival, and to the murder of Bellocco. The leader of the “north” inflicted almost a dozen stab wounds on the body, even when he got back into the car, after falling out, until he was pulled away by two witnesses, while he was still in the passenger compartment.

The conflicts over the management of the store in Pioltello

Among the reasons for the dispute are the management of the curve’s illicit business and, according to Beretta, Bellocco’s desire to have part of the profits of a merchandising shop in Pioltello. The investigations into the dynamics of the murder are ongoing, as well as it will be necessary to verify, also through the autopsy scheduled for next week, whether another shot was fired. A witness reported hearing a shot and another similar noise. Beretta’s version is being examined: the gunshot that slightly wounded him could be part of a set-up to try to justify self-defense. Meanwhile, today the GIP office will receive the request to validate the arrest and custody in prison for Beretta, who is in Opera, and the date of the interrogation will have to be set.