E-scooters that tip over in the middle of the footpath or cycle path can lead to accidents. © Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

E-scooters lying around are a nuisance for many. And they can become a drastic risk. A case in Gelsenkirchen shakes up.

Gelsenkirchen – A cyclist fell in Gelsenkirchen because of an e-scooter and was fatally injured. The 59-year-old died in hospital, police said. Several days later, she determined the background to the fatal accident.

According to a police spokesman, there were indications that the scooter was lying on the ground before the e-bike rider drove over it and fell on Friday evening. That happened on a shared footpath and cycle path, where the scooter “usually shouldn’t have been,” said the spokesman. The cyclist died in hospital from serious injuries from a fall.

The investigation is still ongoing today, a police spokeswoman said. It was initially unclear whether people would have responded to the police call for witnesses on Saturday. The extent to which it is possible and permissible to determine the last person who rode the scooter and allegedly left it behind also remained uncertain.

Scooters can get in the way

Carelessly parked e-scooters and possible solutions to the parking chaos are discussed again and again. Many cities already have clear regulations, others are working on solutions.

In some places, for example, there are collective parking spaces for scooters that prohibit parking elsewhere or limit the number of scooters. Elsewhere, providers get tickets for wrongly parked vehicles.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said on Monday in Berlin: “Many people like to use these e-scooters. Others are very annoyed when they are not properly parked or when there are disruptions to other modes of transport.” That has to be well regulated on site. It is primarily up to the municipalities to implement the applicable regulations consistently.

The former Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) once praised the electric scooters as a supplement to local public transport when they were introduced. “Unfortunately, the feeder is sometimes used for public transport up to the edge of the platform and we then find an e-scooter down here in the underground stations on the platform,” said Rolf Erfurt, CEO of Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG). In order to ensure more order and security, more specially designated spaces for e-scooters are needed near the train stations. dpa