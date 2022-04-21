Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Split

If you play the lottery, you have to choose your lucky numbers. But not only these crosses are essential for the possible profit. © Jan Woitas picture alliance/dpa/dpa central image

A small mistake when filling out the lottery ticket cost a man from Austria a tidy sum of money. Despite the correct numbers, he doesn’t see a dime from his winnings.

Austria – You may see it as a social convention, a thirst for adventure or an attempt at an additional source of income, which, given the current horrendous price developments, could hardly harm anyone – but one thing is certain: the lottery is as popular as ever. More than 20 million Germans fill out number slips again and again in order to make the dream of quick money a reality with the right tip. Although the chances of both the state lottery and the Eurojackpot appear to be negligible, players crack the jackpot at regular intervals. So now a man from Austria – but the dream of winning still remains.

Lotto: Austrian makes mistakes and loses the prize – despite correct numbers

In the Austrian lottery system, there are Lotto, EuroMillionen, Toto, Bingo, Lotto and Lucky Day. All of these sweepstakes can be played with the so-called joker be combined. Anyone who ticks the “yes” on their ticket to participate in the extra game can place a joker tip for EUR 1.50. With a bit of luck, you can win up to several hundred thousand euros.

However, a man from Eastern Austria did not take this chance and ticked the option with “No” on his lottery ticket. Fortuna seems to have been upset because promptly fell, how today.at reports, the joker numbers match the Burgenlander’s ticket. That could have put 249,000 euros in his pocket. But things turned out differently.

Lotto in Austria – Wrong cross costs lottery players the main prize at Joker

Since the Austrian did not want to take part in the joker draw, his ticket could of course not be considered. True to the credo “one’s joy, the other’s sorrow”, another Joker player from Vorarlberg, who had also guessed correctly, claimed the jackpot of 249,000 euros for himself. Almost 125,000 euros slipped through the fingers of the Burgenlander. It remains to be seen to what extent he will change his playing strategy in the future after this experience. (askl)