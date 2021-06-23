TO 53-year-old man has died after an electric scooter accident in Portals Nous.

Real Estate Agent, Marcos Blasco was on his way to work on Monday, June 14 afternoon when he hit a pothole on Passeig Calvia, near Marineland and lost control of his electric scooter.

Several witnesses called the emergency services to report that a man was lying on the ground, bleeding profusely.

Calvia Local Police and SAMU-061 Emergency Personnel were deployed to the scene and found the victim in serious condition.

The injuries to the victim’s face and head were so severe that Police originally thought he had been brutally attacked. It was only when they saw the large electric scooter lying on the ground that they realized what had actually happened.

Health Professionals performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Marcos Blasco for several minutes and managed to stabilize him before transferring him to Intensive Care at Son Espases Hospital, but he died on Sunday as a result of his injuries.

According to Police sources, Marcos was not wearing a helmet and was riding downhill at a speed of 40-50 kilometers an hour when he hit the pothole, was thrown 20 meters and hit his head on the ground.

Funeral

Friends and family have flooded social media networks with messages of remembrance.

Marcos Blasco was married and had three children and his daughter Daniela wrote on Instagram: “God takes the best”.

“Marcos was a great person and he loved Portals,” said a close friend.

A funeral mass will be held for Marcos Blasco at Our Lady of Portals Church in Portals Nous on Thursday at 20:00.